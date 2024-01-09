Pregnant Hartlepool woman who stabbed boyfriend after night out is spared jail
Kimberley Blyth, 36, from Hartlepool, caused two knife wounds to the man’s arm, left him "covered in blood" and convinced she was trying to kill him.
A judge at Newcastle Crown Court said one of the injuries was "pretty gruesome" but suspended the prison sentence so that Blyth, who is now pregnant, will not give birth behind bars.
Prosecutor Claire Anderson said the couple had met through Facebook around ten months earlier although the relationship became "toxic", with allegations of violence being made to the police by both of them.
The pair went out drinking in Boldon, South Tyneside, on April 2, 2022, before returning home.
The court heard that shortly after midnight there appeared to have been an altercation in the kitchen and Blyth believed she had been assaulted.
Miss Anderson said: "She picked up a knife from the knife block and came towards him.
“He raised his left arm to protect himself and was stabbed."
He was "covered in blood" when he answered the door to the police.
Blyth, of Longscar Walk, Hartlepool, who has previous convictions, admitted wounding on the basis she believed he had assaulted her and she picked up the knife in self defence and attacked him.
In a victim statement, the man said: "I believe that Blyth has tried to kill me that night.
"As a result of the injuries I have permanent nerve damage for life.
"I also have a permanent scar to my left arm where I was stabbed and every time I see this it brings it all back."
Tabitha Buck, defending, said it was a "tempestuous relationship" and Blyth, who is pregnant and already has a child, is remorseful towards her ex boyfriend.
Recorder Brian Whitehead said pictures of one of the injuries was "pretty horrible".
He added: "For me, the biggest factor is your pregnancy, if I was to imprison you now there is no guarantee you would be put in a mother and baby unit and it could be the baby would be taken into care and that can't be right."
Blyth was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work and a five-year restraining order.