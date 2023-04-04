'Prolific' Hartlepool thief avoids jail term following latest spree
A “prolific” thief with more than 100 previous convictions has avoided an immediate jail term following his latest spree.
Graham Barratt, of Otterpool Close, in Hartlepool, stole goods worth almost £500 in seven separate incidents between December 2022 and March.
Paul Clark, prosecuting, said Barratt had “extensive previous convictions for shop thefts” and that there was “some degree of planning” in some of the latest offences.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard Barratt’s spree began when he stole chocolate worth £127.13 from Warren Service Station in two separate incidents back in December.
He then stole clothing worth £180 from Sports Direct in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in January as well as £46.75p of chocolate from Owton Manor Post Office.
In February he stole laundry products worth £149.88 and 10 tins of corn beef worth £29.18 from Spar.
He also stole coffee worth £24.40 from a One Stop shop in Owton Manor Lane in March.
Georgia Wilkinson, defending, said “there is an element of remorse” and Barratt “was sick of going through the same circle”.
Ms Wilkinson said: “It seems that the main issue here is substance misuse.”
The court heard Barratt had lost his stable accommodation as a result of the offences and his job due to the substance misuse.
Ms Wilkinson added: "He says he feels in the right frame of mind to make progress and put this lifestyle behind him.”
Barratt, who pleaded guilty to the offences, had 130 previous convictions.
Magistrate Dr Barry Wilson described Barratt’s offending as “prolific” before sentencing him to 16 weeks in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordering him to pay £302.39 compensation.