New figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly committed.
The Home Office data for February 2023 is published on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. January 2023’s statistics are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-seven incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and four anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Twenty-five incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Willow Grove
Twenty-two incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Murray Street
Twenty-one incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid