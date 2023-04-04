News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the locations where official figures say most crime is committed across Hartlepool.Just some of the locations where official figures say most crime is committed across Hartlepool.
The 13 Hartlepool locations where the Home Office says most town crime is committed

New figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly committed.

By Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

The Home Office data for February 2023 is published on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. January 2023’s statistics are available here.

Twenty-seven incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and four anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-seven incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and four anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-five incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Twenty-five incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-two incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Willow Grove

Twenty-two incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Twenty-one incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Murray Street

Twenty-one incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

