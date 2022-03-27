£400 bill for dodging £3.40 rail fare and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Nicola Hunter, 46, of York Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of breaching the community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Modather Mohammed Osman Sabil, 32, of Jobson Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding on the A19 on March 15 and 16 last year.

Kevin O’Neil, 61, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 35 days after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named property on February 21.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Chelsea Baker, 29, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was fined £30 after she admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Nicky Smith, 31, of Quebec Grove, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.40p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted of failing to pay a £3.40p rail fare on September 21.

Alexander Smith, 32, of Greenlea, Elwick, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £540 fine, £54 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without insurance or correct insurance on June 11.

Phillip Graham, 46, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted of six counts of breaching a restraining order between September and December 2020.

