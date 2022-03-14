The 14 locations where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly committed

Some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place, according to latest figures.

The latest locations where most crime is reported to be taking place across Hartlepool have been revealed.

Monday, 14th March 2022
The Home Office figures cover January 2022 and have been published on its www.police.uk website. December 2021’s figures for the town are available here.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Eighteen incidents, including six shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Eighteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Vincent Street

Seventeen incidents, all instances of anti-social behaviour, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Sixteen offences, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour cases, were reported to have "taken place" on or near this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than taking place here.

