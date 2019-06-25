Raby Road stabbing: Police believe victim in Hartlepool attack was 'targeted'
Cleveland Police officers will be carrying out additional patrols in Hartlepool following a stabbing in the town.
A 30-year-old man was injured in the attack and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
As police continue their inquiries into the incident, which saw cordons erected in nearby York Road and Furness Street, a spokeswoman for the force confirmed the belief that this was a “targeted attack’.
She said: “Police believe that this has been a targeted attack and inquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible.
“There will be additional high-visibility patrols in the area as the investigation continues.”
Anyone with concerns can speak to their local officers or contact Cleveland Police on 101.
Witnesses are also asked to contact 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.