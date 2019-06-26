Raby Road stabbing: Two men arrested in relation to Hartlepool attack
Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in a Hartlepool street.
The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.
Officers were called to the street at about 2.30am.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to James Cook University Hospital.
He is now described as in a stable condition.
Officers have arrested a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Both have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A cordon was put in place on the town’s York Road, towards the junction of Raby Road, while inquiries were carried out by officers on Tuesday morning.
A number of cordons were also in place on nearby Furness Street.
Additional high-visibility patrols have been carried out in the area as the investigation continues.
Members of the local community who may have concerns are asked to speak to their local officers or contact Cleveland Police on 101.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hartlepool CID, also on 101, quoting event number 106345. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.