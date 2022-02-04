Rapist jailed after victim finds courage to report him more than a decade later

Robert Anthony Ryan tricked the victim in coming back to his home and once inside locked the front and back door.

He asked "do you fancy me?” before proceeding to push the victim onto his sofa and raping her.

Ryan, 42, of Lawson Street, Trimdon Station, was interviewed and charged with rape in June 2021.

Rapist Robert Anthony Ryan has been jailed.

He has now received an 12-year extended jail term at Durham Crown Court after admitting the offence.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Hopkirk, from Durham Police’s prisoner handling team, said afterwards: “The victim has suffered greatly with her mental health over the years since the attack and underwent a long counselling process just to be in a position to be able to come forward and report the rape.

“It was due to her brave actions and the strong case against Ryan that he pleaded guilty on the first day of trial.

“The victim has repeatedly thanked me and my colleagues and I would now like to take this opportunity to thank her for her courage which ultimately put her abuser behind bars.

“Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse, please know that you are not alone and there are people who can help you.”

Call Durham Constabulary on 101 or dial 999 if you are in immediate danger.

Further support is available from the following agencies:

• NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000, email [email protected], or visit www.nspcc.org.uk;

• Childline – call 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk;

• The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre – call 03333 448 283 or visit www.themeadowsdurham.org.uk.

