Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have been reacting to a suspected shooting in the West View area of Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is believed to have happened at the junction of Purves Place and Garsdide Drive, in West View area, at around 4.15pm on Thursday, January 2.

The road was closed to the public on Friday, January 3, and there is a large police presence in the area as officers conduct their investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the incident, one resident said: “Hartlepool is getting worse.”

A Crime Scene Investigation vehicle at the scene on Friday.

He continued: “I heard nothing. I was in all day and heard nothing. All I saw was the police helicopter circling, but that was it.”

According to the resident, the alleged victim had just returned from a holiday in France when he was shot.

Another resident in the area said: “I saw and heard nothing. As long as it’s not on this street where my kids are. People will do what they do.”

Cleveland Police is asking for anyone with information to contact the control room on 101, quoting reference SE25000925.