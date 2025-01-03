Residents react to suspected shooting in Hartlepool’s West View

By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT
Residents have been reacting to a suspected shooting in the West View area of Hartlepool.

The incident is believed to have happened at the junction of Purves Place and Garsdide Drive, in West View area, at around 4.15pm on Thursday, January 2.

The road was closed to the public on Friday, January 3, and there is a large police presence in the area as officers conduct their investigations.

Speaking about the incident, one resident said: “Hartlepool is getting worse.”

A Crime Scene Investigation vehicle at the scene on Friday.

He continued: “I heard nothing. I was in all day and heard nothing. All I saw was the police helicopter circling, but that was it.”

According to the resident, the alleged victim had just returned from a holiday in France when he was shot.

Another resident in the area said: “I saw and heard nothing. As long as it’s not on this street where my kids are. People will do what they do.”

Cleveland Police is asking for anyone with information to contact the control room on 101, quoting reference SE25000925.

