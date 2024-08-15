Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who raped a woman while she was having a seizure has been jailed.

Steven Catlow had offered to walk her home from a house gathering.

On the way home, however, the woman suffered a seizure and fell on the ground behind a row of shops.

As she came round, she realised 32-year-old Catlow was raping her as she lay face down in a muddy patch of grass in Peterlee.

Peterlee rapist Steven Catlow has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.

The woman called Durham Constabulary later that evening and an investigation was launched.

The case took several years to come to court as Catlow had initially lied about what happened.

But when his DNA was found in the woman’s underwear, he changed his story to say that consensual sex had taken place.

Yet a jury sitting at Durham Crown Court found him guilty of rape and Catlow, formerly of Peterlee and lately of Shawfirth, Rochdale, has been jailed for nine years.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “Because of his actions, I now don’t go out with friends, I don’t feel comfortable being out and socialising. I am constantly looking over my shoulder thinking the worst is going to happen.”

Detective Sergeant Erica Kilburn, who led the investigation, said after Catlow was jailed: “Catlow’s actions on that day were abhorrent. He preyed on a woman who was physically not in a position to help herself.”

To report a rape or sexual assault, call Durham Constabulary on 101, dial 999 in an emergency or provide details online at http://www.durham.police.uk/.../rape-sexual-assault.../

The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre also provides free, confidential health care and compassionate support.

Call 0330 223 0099 or visit www.sarcdurham.co.uk