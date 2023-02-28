Rogues' gallery of Hartlepool criminals who have been locked up already in 2023

The courts have already proved to be busy in the first two months of 2023.
Here are pictures of just some of the local criminals to be jailed since the start of the year. Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Daniel Bird
Bird, 30, of Everett Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two-and-a-half-years after he admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply in June 2021.
2. Scott Clements
Clements, 35, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and six months after pleading guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and dangerous driving in November 2021.
3. Nathan Dunn
Dunn, 21, of Jones Road, Hartlepool, was locked up for 27 months after he admitted burglary, attempted burglary, theft of the car and three counts of vehicle interference.
4. John Dawson
Dawson, 81, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years after admitting carrying out three sexual assaults.
