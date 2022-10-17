The male black and white spaniel was left in an Asda shopping bag next to a bin by the North Cemetery, in Raby Road.

The grim discovery was made on the afternoon of Saturday, October 8, by a member of the public.

The RSPCA says the dog had not suffered any apparent injuries although it appears he was neglected before his death.

The entrance to North Cemetery on Raby Road. Picture by FRANK REID

An examination by a vet showed he was underweight and his coat was covered in urine.

The middle-aged springer spaniel was microchipped and a check revealed that his name was Max although the contact details of his owner appear to be out of date.

RPSCA inspector Gemma Lynch, who is investigating the cas, said: “This seems to be a very callous dumping of a dog who looks to have been living in a neglectful environment beforehand.

“It doesn’t appear he has suffered any injuries, but he was in a poor condition. He was thin, although not emaciated, there were fly eggs up inside his nose and he was covered in urine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cemetery is a popular dog walking spot, so he could only have been there in that bag on that day. We are appealing to anyone who might know of a dog called Max locally or who can provide us with any other information as to how this dog came to be left at this spot.”

His body had been wrapped in a black bin bag and concealed inside a green and yellow Asda bag for life.

A pet odour spray and a wasp spray were also found inside the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about how this dog came to be left outside the cemetery is asked to ring the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA is urging anyone who is struggling to look after their pets or afford vet care to make contact with the many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice. Information can be found on the RSPCA’s website.

A Cost of Living Hub has been launched online with tips and advice for anyone who might be finding times hard.