An investigation is now ongoing after the schoolboy was assaulted in John Whitehead Park – near the Causeway entrance – in Billingham.

Cleveland Police say the victim was approached by a large group of youths, believed to be aged between 11 and 16, who then assaulted him.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 21, sometime between 3pm and 5pm.

A 11-year-old boy was assaulted in John Whitehead Park

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have any information or may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

A force spokesman said: “As a result of the assault the victim suffered bruising and cuts but did not receive treatment in hospital.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 024191.

"Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”