Serial Hartlepool drink driver was caught over the limit twice in just weeks

Robert Harrison, 58, was caught drink driving on two separate occasions last year just six and a half weeks apart.

A court was told how Robert Harrison swerved in the road and hit a kerb on the first occasion after paramedics had been called out by a concerned member of the public.

Just over six weeks later he crashed into the back of a Royal Mail van while also over the legal limit.

The first incident took place on October 18 when the North East Ambulance Service was called to Clarence Road, in Hartlepool, following concerns that a man was asleep in his car.

Drink-driver Robert Harrison outside Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

The court heard how Robert Harrison, 58, had then “driven away, swerved in the road and hit the kerb a number of times”.

Prosecutor Kathryn Pittaway told Teesside Magistrates’ Court that, when Harrison was found by police at the junction of Park Road and the A689 shortly after, “he was found to be intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and slurring his words, with glazed eyes”.

After a roadside test, Harrison, of Park Road, Hartlepool, was found to have 94 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit of alcohol in breath to drive is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

On December 4 police were called to a second incident involving Harrison in Marina Way, in Hartlepool, where he was found to have crashed into the back of a Royal Mail van.

Mrs Pittaway told the court how officers described Harrison as smelling of “strong intoxicating liquor” and “slurring his words”.

Harrison was found to have 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath following a roadside test.

The court heard that five of his 10 previous convictions were for drink driving.

Tyler Plunkett, mitigating, said: “He is alcohol dependent. It is potentially because of a deeper rooted issue.”

He continued: “He has a range of physical ailments affecting him. He self-isolates because he is that often unwell.”

Harrison, who admitted two charges of drink driving, was disqualified from driving for five years and given a 24-month community order including a 12-month alcohol treatment plan, 12-month mental health treatment plan and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He must also pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.