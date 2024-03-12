Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Chapman was given a two-year suspended prison sentence last August for burgling the King Johns Tavern in Hartlepool town centre in June.

He was also given another suspended prison sentence shortly afterwards.

But 37-year-old Chapman, who has a “terrible” criminal record, went on to breach both within two months by carrying out a series of grocery thefts from the same Spar shop between September 16 and 27.

John Chapman was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

On one occasion, he also stole from the Spar's private outhouse and was charged with burglary.

Teesside Crown Court heard Chapman sold the items for alcohol. He admitted the offences at an earlier hearing.

He has 73 previous convictions covering 107 offences.

A judge previously adjourned passing sentence to see if the probation service thought it could help Chapman.

But the court hard he had not engaged with it in any meaningful way.

Judge Jonathan Carroll imposed the full two year’s imprisonment for the King Johns burglary and gave him an additional 10 months for the further breach and new offences.

He told Chapman, of Grange Road, Hartlepool: "You have a terrible record. Time and time again you have been given that chance and simply you do not take that chance.