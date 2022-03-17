Serial Hartlepool shoplifter with crime sheet 33 pages long is jailed

Stevey Howe, 46, from Hartlepool, usually went thieving for money to buy drink, Teesside Crown Court was told.

His criminal record now stands at over 200 offences after he added four new ones to it.

He committed them in December to buy food after his benefit payments were sanctioned, said his lawyer Martin Scarborough

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

On three nights running he stole goods from the shop at the Shell Warren Garage, in Easington Road, Hartlepool, said prosecutor Rachel Masters.

On December 4 he stole four boxes of chocolates worth £20 and the following day he stole chocolate bars worth £45

On December 6 he stole three boxes of football stickers worth £136 and he was identified from CCTV footage as he stuffed them into his rucksack

Then on January 6 he was beaten up by two men at an address in Furness Street, Hartlepool, and when police searched him they found a Stanley knife blade.

It was Howe’s fifth offence for possessing a bladed article in public, said Miss Masters

Mr Scarborough said that Howe had made good progress with drug and alcohol counselling while on remand in Durham Prison.

The judge Recorder Alex Menary told him: “I hope that when you are released you will be free of your addictions and you will be able to remain addiction-free.”

Howe, of Lister Street, was jailed for 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three offence of shoplifting, having a bladed article, and breaching a two-year conditional discharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the blade.

