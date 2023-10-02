News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Serial shoplifter stole 23 times from Hartlepool convenience stores in five-month campaign

A serial shoplifter stole from Hartlepool convenience stores over 20 times in a five-month spree.
By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:21 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Halse, 27, admitted 23 cases of shoplifting between April and September this year.

He repeatedly stole from shops at Owton Manor and Rift House including Spar, One Stop Shop, Farmfoods and Morrisons Daily, sometimes targeting the same shop twice in the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teesside Crown Court heard he made off with approximately £800 of groceries, most of which was not recovered, which he sold for food and for his alcohol addiction.

Farmfoods and One Stop Shop on Catcote Road, Hartlepool, were targeted by shoplifter John Halse.Farmfoods and One Stop Shop on Catcote Road, Hartlepool, were targeted by shoplifter John Halse.
Farmfoods and One Stop Shop on Catcote Road, Hartlepool, were targeted by shoplifter John Halse.
Most Popular

Cainan Lonsdale, prosecuting, said: “What’s common through these shop thefts is the defendant enters the store with a bag and fills it with the stolen items and then leaves the store.”

On a number of occasions there were confrontations with shop staff who challenged Halse.

On June 12, he wrestled with the female store manager of Farmfoods on Catcote Road after stealing £60 worth of laundry products leading to the basket of goods falling to the floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Halse escaped after grabbing what he could, said Mr Lonsdale. Two minutes later he stole goods from a Morrisons Daily.

Read More
Hartlepool awarded £20m of Levelling Up money to fund town priorities

It was the third time he had stolen from Farmfoods that day having earlier grabbed £20 of washing powder, and £100 of meat.

The judge described the spree as “a fairly determined campaign of shoplifting”.

Halse was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to the offences in the magistrates court previously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Towers, defending, said it has been his first taste of custody adding “it hasn’t been a pleasant one”.

She said shoplifting became a way of life for Halse after he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with being made homeless and the loss of family members and a close friend.

Ms Towers said prison had given him a chance to get sober.

Halse, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, told the court: “The only thing I’m craving is a better life for myself and my kids.”

Judge Tim Stead adjourned passing sentence for six months until next March and said he would not jail Halse if he made good progress.

"I will give you a chance,” he said.