Sixty-one-year-old perpetrator Richard Williams, from Hartlepool, is now beginning 28 years in jail after he was a convicted of the historic attacks.

He also received an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and will be subject to stringent conditions and monitoring.

In 2018 a third party reported that Williams had sexually assaulted and raped the victim.

Sex attacker Richard Williams has been jailed for 28 years.

Inquiries began and the victim received specialist support while officers from Child Abuse and Vulnerable Adults (CAVA) investigation unit worked with other agencies to piece together what had happened over the years.

Williams, of Topcliffe Street, was later charged with a string of offences and a Teesside Crown Court jury has found him guilty of one count of raping a female under the age of 16, four charges of raping a female aged 16 and over and two indecent assaults.

Speaking after Williams was locked up on Tuesday, Acting Detective Sergeant Claire Baker, of Cleveland Police, said: “Even as an adult, the victim was terrified of Williams and she was initially very reluctant to take any action against him.

"However she wanted to see him brought to justice so she fully engaged in our investigation; I can’t praise her highly enough.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

“She’s demonstrated such incredible strength and bravery and is now thriving.

"I hope today’s excellent result will help her on her continuing path to recovery and I wish her well.”

Safeguarding Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy King added: “Williams lied and lied again, denying his actions even when there was the strongest of evidence against him.

“He did all he could to throw our inquiries off course but my officers shared a determination to achieve charges and bring him before the courts to face the consequences of his abhorrent actions.

“Williams’ constant lying also meant the victim had to endure the stress of a trial.

"But she took it all in her stride and showed great courage and strength throughout.

“I’d reassure our communities that we will always investigate thoroughly any allegations of abuse, no matter how long ago it took place.”