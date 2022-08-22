Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Cleveland Police, this year its officers have arrested about 30 people every week on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The figures have prompted the force to throw its weight behind a raise awareness of the danger of the offence, starting today (Monday, August 22) and running until Saturday (August 28).

In light of this, other shocking statistics revealed include:

Cleveland Police have launched a week-long crack down on drink and drug-driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*In the first six months of 2022, 428 people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving

*The same period saw another 294 arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol

*37 people were arrested after failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being stopped by officers

Roads Policing Inspector Jamie Bell said: “On average this year we’ve seen around 30 people a week arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

"Even one person taking this chance with their life and the lives of others on our roads, is too many.

“We know that the majority of the public are law-abiding, however, wherever possible anyone found to be driving under the influence will be put before the courts to face the full force of the law.