Shoplifting prominent as latest crime statistics for Hartlepool are revealed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.
The August 2023 data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. July 2023’s statistics are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Forty-four incidents, including 26 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Murray Street
Twenty-two incidents, including 20 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Willow Grove
Twenty-two incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Police Station
Nineteen incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid