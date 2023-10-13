News you can trust since 1877
Shoplifting prominent as latest crime statistics for Hartlepool are revealed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST

The August 2023 data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. July 2023’s statistics are available here.

Forty-four incidents, including 26 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Forty-four incidents, including 26 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including 20 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Murray Street

Twenty-two incidents, including 20 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Willow Grove

Twenty-two incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Nineteen incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Nineteen incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

