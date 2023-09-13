News you can trust since 1877
Some of the locations where latest official figures say most crime is currently committed in Hartlepool.

The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

New Home Office figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.
By Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

The statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for July 2023 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” the named locations. June 2023’s statistics are available here.

Thirty-six incidents, including 18 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Willow Grove

Sixteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Rugby Street

Fifteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Station Approach

