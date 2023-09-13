The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

New Home Office figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.
The statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for July 2023 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” the named locations. June 2023’s statistics are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-six incidents, including 18 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Willow Grove
Twenty incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Rugby Street
Sixteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Station Approach
Fifteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid