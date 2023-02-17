Shops and restaurants targeted by yobs in Hartlepool anti-social behaviour incidents

The incidents took place on Thursday, February 16, at Hartlepool Marina and around a mile away in Burn Road.

They follow less than a fortnight after police introduced a weekend dispersal order to prevent yobs from continuing to intimidate shop staff and customers in the Marina and town centre areas.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement on Thursday night: “The Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have this evening dealt with several incidents of ASB in the town at shops and restaurants on Hartlepool Marina and in the area of Burn Road.

From left, police dealt with anti-social behaviour incidents in the Burn Road and Marina areas of Hartlepool.

“Police have seized this bike, believed to belong to one of the youths involved in this behaviour.

"If your child has returned home without the bike please get in touch via 101 and quote SE23030728 and ask to speak to Sergeant Turner to arrange return of the bike.”

