Yobs identified and issued with forms in anti-social behaviour clampdown in Hartlepool

The AS13 forms, which are completed by police or PCSOs when someone is identified as being involved in anti-social behaviour, were issued during a dispersal order last weekend.

The 48-hour action was in response to reports of anti-social behaviour across the Marina and the town centre.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This dispersal order was put in place due to young people taking part in anti-social behaviour, committing criminal damage and threatening shop staff and intimidating customers.

Marina Way was among the areas covered by the dispersal order.

“Incidents such as these have occurred in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Mill House Leisure Centre and eating establishments near to Jackson's dock/ Anchor Retail Park.

“Seven AS13 forms were issued over the dispersal period. This is a form which identifies someone involved in ASB and is reviewed to see if further action is required including potential home visits by police.

“Officers are also examining CCTV to identify those young people involved in ASB

“Offenders will be given antisocial behaviour warnings by the police and Acceptable Behaviour Contracts by Hartlepool Community Safety Team. This may have consequences for the parents of these children.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey

“Parents/carers are asked to ensure they are aware of what their children are doing and where they are at all times.”

Dispersal orders are used to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime in a timely, proportionate and targeted manner.

They are reviewed on their expiry and can be re-introduced if appropriate.