'Small number' of Hartlepool anti-social behaviour reports following Halloween crackdown

Five of the orders across Hartlepool were in force from 2pm on Saturday, October 30, until 2am on Sunday, October 31.

They covered part of Bishop Cuthbert, all of Summerhill Country Park, Wynyard Road shops and surrounding area, Rossmere Park and the surrounding area, and Elizabeth Way shops and nearby Sports Domes at Seaton Carew.

It was part of efforts by police to prevent an expected increase in incidents of bad behaviour due to the darker nights coupled with teens being out for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police set up dispersal zones in five areas of Hartlepool over the weekend.

The effect of the dispersal zones meant anyone causing trouble inside any of them were committing an offence if they returned to the area after being told by police to leave.

Cleveland Police said on Monday, November 1, that they had only a small number of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a small number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents in Hartlepool.

"No arrests were made as a result of the dispersal orders.”

The force’s Operation Autumnus involves extra patrols in response to a seasonal rise in demand.

Superintendent Sharon Cooney said: “Unfortunately this time of year leads to a seasonal increase in demand for us.

"We’d make a plea to parents to ensure they know where their children are and if they’re going out at night they know what they’re planning to do.

"We are working with partners in local authorities and Cleveland Fire Brigade to address some of these issues over the next week.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.