The son of a woman jailed for murdering her own sister is also behind bars after he attacked a woman in the street with a spiked pole.

Levi Metcalfe, 22, was jailed for more than five years at Teesside Crown Court for the attack and then sending threatening messages to members of the victim’s family.

His mother Marie Metcalfe, 41, was jailed in September for a minimum of 18 years for stabbing her sister – Levi Metcalfe’s aunt – Laura Metcalfe to death in Brougham Terrace on Good Friday.

Later the same month, Levi was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial.

Levi Metcalfe (inset) was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

On August 31 last year, he went to an address in the Dyke House area demanding to see a male who Metcalfe claimed owed him money.

He used a piece of wood he found in a skip to break the front window then swung it at the male’s mother’s head when she tried to protect her son.

She put her arms up but he connected with her right arm.

“She knew instantly the arm had been severely hurt if not broken,” said Joe Culley, prosecuting.

Marie Metcalfe is serving life with a minimum of 18 years for stabbing and killing her sister.

"He struck her a further two times on the arm with the pole before running from the street.”

The victim suffered two fractures to her arm which required surgery to insert metal plates and pins, and a cast.

After reporting the attack to the police, Metcalfe sent a threatening Facebook message to the victim’s sister and a text to her son in which he said: “Coming for yous [sic] before I go to jail.”

He admitted criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon in public, and witness intimidation.

In an impact statement, the victim of the attack said she could not stop looking over her shoulder adding: “I was an independent person before this, now I’m not.

"My life isn’t my own any more.”

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and eight months.

Judge Howard Crowson said he made “very serious threats” adding: “Thankfully, she was not put off. She gave evidence and you were convicted.”

In mitigation, Calum McNicholas said Metcalfe had a “chaotic upbringing” and lacked maturity.