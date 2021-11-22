Susan Gourley, 52, indicated a plea of not guilty to death by careless or inconsiderate driving during a hearing at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, November 22.

She is accused of driving without due care and attention leading to the death of 32-year-old Michael Crooks on Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, on December 25 last year.

Gourley, of Ellison Street, Jarrow, is said to have been driving a Hyundai and Mr Crooks riding a Suzuki motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorcyclist Michael Crooks, aged 32, died after a collision in Billingham on Christmas Day last year.

District Judge Steven Hood sent the case to Teesside Crown Court due to the seriousness of the allegation.

He said: “This is a matter that in my opinion should be tried at the crown court.

"For those reasons I’m going to send your case to Teesside Crown Court.”

Gourley is due to attend there on Monday, December 20.