Speeding and stealing pork loin steaks - the latest Hartlepool court cases

Samantha Michelle Wilkinson, 46, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £66 fine and a £34 victim surcharge after admitting speeding in Powlett Road on March 14.

Kelly Robins, 21, of Admiral Way, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £66 fine and a £34 victim surcharge after admitting speeding on the A689 at Newton Bewley on January 24.

Lee Hughes, 24, of Brompton Walk, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs after admitting failing to provide to a specimen of breath when required to do so on April 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These cases from the Hartlepool area have been dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Thomas Derek Traynor, 33, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on July 16 and July 30.

Adrian Shane Golden, 39, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £14 compensation after admitting stealing £14 of pork loin steaks from Sainsburys on September 25 and £42.94 of cosmetics from Wilko on October 1.

Charlotte Fielden, 28, of Roscoe Road, Billingham, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on November 7 and committing a further offence while serving a conditional discharge.

Michaela Wiles, 29, of Roscoe Road, Billingham, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly on November 7

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.