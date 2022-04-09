Speeding, using a phone while driving and other recent Hartlepool court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Adrian Shane Golden, 39, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of failing to attend scheduled appointments as part of a community order.
Brandon Murray, 19, of Coleshill Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting possessing class B cannabis on December 8.
Jordan Hughes, 29, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one count of failing to attend scheduled appointments as part of a community order.
Connor Canterdale, 23, of Highland Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Belle Vue Way on May 12.
Kasey Willis, 29, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following her release from imprisonment.
Emma Jade Holliday, 29, of Heaton Road, Billingham, received four penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £155 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Windermere Road, Hartlepool, on July 27 last year.
David Paul Chapman, 30, of Acorn Way, Nettlesworth, near Chester-le-Street, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £600 fine after he was convicted of using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Hartlepool on August 24.