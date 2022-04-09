Speeding, using a phone while driving and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Adrian Shane Golden, 39, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of failing to attend scheduled appointments as part of a community order.

Brandon Murray, 19, of Coleshill Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting possessing class B cannabis on December 8.

Jordan Hughes, 29, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one count of failing to attend scheduled appointments as part of a community order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Connor Canterdale, 23, of Highland Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Belle Vue Way on May 12.

Kasey Willis, 29, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following her release from imprisonment.

Emma Jade Holliday, 29, of Heaton Road, Billingham, received four penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £155 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Windermere Road, Hartlepool, on July 27 last year.

David Paul Chapman, 30, of Acorn Way, Nettlesworth, near Chester-le-Street, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £600 fine after he was convicted of using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Hartlepool on August 24.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.