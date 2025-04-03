Staff praised as Hartlepool's Manor Community Academy remains open following suspected attack on teacher
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two teenagers have been detained on suspicion of assault after the alarm was raised at Manor Community Academy, in Owton Manor Manor Lane, Hartlepool, on Thursday, April 3, at around 11.30am.
The school placed itself under lockdown as a precaution while police arrived to detain the suspects.
Cleveland Police have confirmed that there is “no ongoing threat to the pupils or staff within the school”.
The school has also confirmed that "no students were harmed or threatened during the incident and all students are safe”.
Manor has remained open on Thursday and will open as normal on Friday.
Anxious parents who had gathered at the school gates after hearing of the incident were allowed “to take their children home if they wished to”.
A statement from Northern Education Trust, which is in overall control of Manor, confirmed that “unauthorised individuals breached the school premises”.
The statement added: “Staff took immediate effective action to contain the situation, ensuring students were safe by securing classrooms.
"Police were called and attended the academy, removing the intruders.
"No students were harmed or threatened during the incident and all students are safe.
"A number of parents attended the academy when they became aware of the incident and the decision was taken to allow parents to take their children home if they wished to.
“The safety of students and staff is always our prime concern, and the staff who dealt immediately with this situation are to be commended.
"They acted swiftly and in line with the trust’s established procedures to ensure all children were safe.
“The academy remains open today and will be open as normal tomorrow.”
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said earlier: “Officers attended to the scene and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault and there is no ongoing threat to the pupils or staff within the school.”