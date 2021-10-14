Stealing booze, assaulting police and other Hartlepool court cases

Jay Marshall, 20, of Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £35 prosecution costs after he admitted stealing £97 of alcohol and squash from Tesco on September 22.

Alexander Edward Allen, 31, of Bankston Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on the A19 on May 13 last year.

Margaret Allen, 57, of Greenhow Grove, Seaton Carew, was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs after admitting failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances in relation to her Carers’ Allowance entitlement between March 2016 and May 2019.

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Phillip Walker, 59, of Leeholme Gardens, Billingham, received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £300 compensation and £620 costs after admitting assaulting two policemen and one policewoman on March 14.

John Stephen Cockrill, 67, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £250 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted of speeding in Elwick on October 16, 2019.

Edward Daniel Keenan, 35, of Park Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment by failing to keep scheduled appointments in August.

Jonathan Paul Horsely, 46, of Serpentine Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting harassing a named woman between June 10 and August 16 of last year.

