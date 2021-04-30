Stealing scratch cards, £355 of chocolates and other recent Hartlepool court cases

David William Simpson, 43, of Station Parade, Billingham, received a 12-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, after he was convicted of attempted burglary on July 30-31.

Anthony Bernard Forster, 44, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £240 compensation after he admitted committing criminal damage to a window, Christmas decorations and bed slats on February 2.

Craig Lee Wharton, 42, of Uppingham Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £355.75p in compensation after he admitted stealing £355.75p of chocolates from McColls during two thefts on February 10 and February 18.

The following cases were heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Thomas James Pittaway, 31, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs after admitting interfering with a motor vehicle and possessing class B drugs on June 26, 2019.

Bradley Hughes, 20, of Cotswold Crescent, Billingham, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £80 costs after admitting possessing a class B drug in Hartlepool on March 13.

Darren John McGuinness, 49, of Friendship Lane, Hartlepool, received an absolute discharge after he admitted driving without insurance on September 23, 2019.

Donna Marie Stokes, 43, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, received a 12-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £115 compensation and £85 costs after admitting stealing food from McColls, committing two assaults and possessing class A drugs on June 13 last year and stealing £15 of scratch cards from J and J News on April 4 last year.

