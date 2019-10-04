The streets where most Hartlepool crime was reported to police in August

The Cleveland Police statistics cover August of this year and are released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Data for July 2019 is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-nine incidents included 18 shoplifting offences.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Catcote Road
Twenty-seven incidents near the junction with Oxford Road included 23 shoplifting cases.
3. Clarence Road
Twenty-seven reports included 14 shoplifting incidents and seven anti-social behaviour cases.
4. Victoria Road
Twenty-four incidents included 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and nine anti-social behaviour reports.
