The streets where most Hartlepool crime was reported to police in August

Official new figures reveal the latest crime hotspots across Hartlepool.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 4th October 2019, 17:18 pm

The Cleveland Police statistics cover August of this year and are released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Data for July 2019 is available here.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-nine incidents included 18 shoplifting offences.

2. Catcote Road

Twenty-seven incidents near the junction with Oxford Road included 23 shoplifting cases.

3. Clarence Road

Twenty-seven reports included 14 shoplifting incidents and seven anti-social behaviour cases.

4. Victoria Road

Twenty-four incidents included 12 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and nine anti-social behaviour reports.

