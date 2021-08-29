Frances's car was badly damaged in the incident.

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a Renault Scenic and a Vauxhall Adam in Hutton Avenue at around 12.30 pm on Friday, August 13.

Cleveland Police have said that the Renault did not stop at the scene and the other vehicle suffered “extensive” damage.

Frances Flanagan, 24, who was driving the Vauxhall, has said her car is a “complete write-off” and she had to attend physio after the incident.

The student nurse from Foggy Furze said the collision happened when she came around a bend while she was driving along Hutton Avenue.

She said : "I was in shock. The passenger got out to check if I was okay and then some people from the houses got out to see if I was okay and the passenger got back into the car. They reversed backwards and just drove off and left.

"My car is complete write-off.

"I’ve got very stiff neck and I’m going to physio. I was in a lot of shock. It was very scary."

Following the incident, Frances shared CCTV footage of the collision on social media in a bid to get more information.

While Cleveland Police say their inquiries into the collision are continuing, Frances says she has struggled to get a courtesy car to replace her vehicle.

Frances explained: "It’s been overwhelming, because I’m a student nurse as well, so it’s not as if I could stay off work.

"There’s that and then sorting out insurance, because there’s no third party involved. I struggle to get a courtesy car because it’s having to come through my insurance.”

She added: "It’s just a bit of a pain, because I’m a student anyway and that car was paid off.

"The car was mine but now I’ve had to start again with a new car.”

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a Renault Scenic and a Vauxhall Adam on Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, around 12:30pm on Friday 13th August.

“The Vauxhall Adam suffered extensive damage and the other vehicle did not stop at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

