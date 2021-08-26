Witness appeal after 10-year-old boy suffers injuries in Hartlepool collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 10-year-old boy was involved in a collision in Hartlepool.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:09 am
The incident happened on Thackeray Road close to the junction of Masefield Road at around 5 om on Thursday, August 12.
A black Ford Fiesta which did not stop at the scene was involved.
The boy suffered minor injuries.
The driver is described as a white male with a bald head and aged in his fifties.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ben Millington on 101, quoting incident number 135150.