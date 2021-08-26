Witness appeal after 10-year-old boy suffers injuries in Hartlepool collision

The collision happened on n Thackeray Road close to the junction of Masefield Road./Photo: Google

The incident happened on Thackeray Road close to the junction of Masefield Road at around 5 om on Thursday, August 12.

A black Ford Fiesta which did not stop at the scene was involved.

The boy suffered minor injuries.

The driver is described as a white male with a bald head and aged in his fifties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ben Millington on 101, quoting incident number 135150.

