Witness appeal after 10-year-old boy suffers injuries in Hartlepool collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 10-year-old boy was involved in a collision in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:09 am
The collision happened on n Thackeray Road close to the junction of Masefield Road./Photo: Google

The incident happened on Thackeray Road close to the junction of Masefield Road at around 5 om on Thursday, August 12.

A black Ford Fiesta which did not stop at the scene was involved.

The boy suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The driver is described as a white male with a bald head and aged in his fifties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ben Millington on 101, quoting incident number 135150.

Read More

Read More
Teenager suffers face and head injuries after alleged stabbing in Hartlepool

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.