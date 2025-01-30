Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some retail staff in Hartlepool are "afraid to come to work" due to fear of violence and abuse linked to thefts, according to a survey of town businesses.

The feedback came as part of a consultation held by Hartlepool Borough Council from November to January.

Ten out of 11 owners and retailers who responded said thefts were a problem for their business and over half describing it as “a significant issue.”

The latest meeting of the council’s audit and governance committee heard seven of the responses from business owners and retailers indicated their staff “had been afraid to come to work” due to retail crime.

Gemma Jones, scrutiny and legal support officer, said: “The reasons given were fear of violence, verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

“There were three comments that their staff had experienced actual violence.”

Survey participants were also asked about the impact of retail crime, with loss of earnings, staff mental health and the expense of security measures the most common concerns.

The consultation was carried out as part of the committee’s investigation into “ways of designing out and reducing incidents of retail crime”, which will culminate in a final report in March.

At their latest meeting, the panel was also provided with an update on data which has been collected from Cleveland Police and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner.

This included how there “is an indication that 70% of thefts in Hartlepool are actually undertaken by 12 individuals”.

Joan Stevens, statutory scrutiny manager, said: “The cohort of reoffenders is relatively small and they’re responsible for a large amount of the retail crime or thefts that exist in the town.”

She added data indicates “over 50% of theft appears to be driven by substance misuse issues” and funding such addictions, which was supported by findings from police exit interviews with offenders.

Meanwhile, the meeting heard “it didn’t appear that the cost of living crisis was a significant impact” in terms of driving retail crime.

As part of the survey shops were also asked what they felt could be done to help tackle issues, with responses including more CCTV, greater police presence, stronger punishments and a retailers’ forum to share ideas.