A suspect has appeared in court for the first time in connection with the death of a man following a car crash more than two years ago.

Two other men inside the white Ford Puma were also taken to hospital following the late-night collision.

Kevin Richardson, 44, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday after he was charged with causing Mr Casey’s death by dangerous driving.

Martin Casey died following a road collision in 2022.

Richardson is also accused of driving without insurance and a valid licence.

No pleas were entered and he was granted unconditional bail until he appears at Teesside Crown Court in December.

Mr Casey died in Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital on October 6, 2022, with his family saying that he would be “sadly missed”.