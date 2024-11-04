Suspect appears in court over death of 'sadly missed' Hartlepool man Martin Casey in 2022 car crash
Martin Casey, 38, died from injuries more than a week after the vehicle he was travelling in left the road and mounted a roundabout in Powlett Road, Hartlepool, on September 27, 2022.
Two other men inside the white Ford Puma were also taken to hospital following the late-night collision.
Kevin Richardson, 44, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday after he was charged with causing Mr Casey’s death by dangerous driving.
Richardson is also accused of driving without insurance and a valid licence.
No pleas were entered and he was granted unconditional bail until he appears at Teesside Crown Court in December.
Mr Casey died in Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital on October 6, 2022, with his family saying that he would be “sadly missed”.