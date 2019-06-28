Suspect freed after Hartlepool police confronted by man brandishing weapon
A man alleged to have threatened police with a weapon has been released without charge.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 17:15
Police arrested a 51-year-old man after they were called to Tempest Road, off King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, at 11.40pm on Wednesday.
Cleveland Police confirmed on Friday that the arrested man will face no further action.
The type of weapon involved in the incident has still to be disclosed.