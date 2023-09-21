Suspect remanded in custody after he is charged with arson attacks on 12 Hartlepool cars

News you can trust since 1877
A man accused of setting fire to 12 vehicles across a six-month period has been remanded in custody.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:22 BST
David Jenkins has made his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in connection with the arson charges.

He is accused of setting fire to two vehicles on February 19, another two on February 28 and a further eight on August 18.

All of the alleged offences took place in Hartlepool.

The remains of a car that was set on fire in Caledonian Road, Hartlepool, in August. Picture by FRANK REID.The remains of a car that was set on fire in Caledonian Road, Hartlepool, in August. Picture by FRANK REID.
While the damage caused to two of the cars has still to be calculated, the estimated cost of the damage to the remaining vehicles is more than £30,000.

Among the streets where cars were set alight on August 18 were Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road and Osborne Road.

Owners told the Mail at the time of their devastation at seeing their vehicles in flames outside their homes.

Jenkins, 31, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody until Wednesday, October 18, when he will face a judge at Teesside Crown Court.