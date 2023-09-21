Suspect remanded in custody after he is charged with arson attacks on 12 Hartlepool cars
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Jenkins has made his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in connection with the arson charges.
He is accused of setting fire to two vehicles on February 19, another two on February 28 and a further eight on August 18.
All of the alleged offences took place in Hartlepool.
While the damage caused to two of the cars has still to be calculated, the estimated cost of the damage to the remaining vehicles is more than £30,000.
Among the streets where cars were set alight on August 18 were Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road and Osborne Road.
Owners told the Mail at the time of their devastation at seeing their vehicles in flames outside their homes.
Jenkins, 31, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody until Wednesday, October 18, when he will face a judge at Teesside Crown Court.