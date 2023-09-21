Suspect remanded in custody after he is charged with arson attacks on 12 Hartlepool cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Jenkins has made his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in connection with the arson charges.

He is accused of setting fire to two vehicles on February 19, another two on February 28 and a further eight on August 18.

All of the alleged offences took place in Hartlepool.

The remains of a car that was set on fire in Caledonian Road, Hartlepool, in August. Picture by FRANK REID.

While the damage caused to two of the cars has still to be calculated, the estimated cost of the damage to the remaining vehicles is more than £30,000.

Among the streets where cars were set alight on August 18 were Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road and Osborne Road.