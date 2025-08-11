Suspect remanded in custody after he is charged with causing death of teenager Lauren Beavan

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 16:31 BST
A suspect has been remanded in custody after he was charged with causing the death of a teenager by dangerous driving.

Cameron Holmes is also accused of causing the death of Lauren Beavan in Hartlepool by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Most Popular

Lauren, who was 18, was a passenger in a silver Renault Clio which left the road in Greatham Back Lane and collided with a tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Thursday, August 7, at 4am.

Flowers at the scene of a collision in Greatham Back Lane, Hartlepool, which claimed the life of Lauren Beavan.placeholder image
Flowers at the scene of a collision in Greatham Back Lane, Hartlepool, which claimed the life of Lauren Beavan.

Holmes, who is 26 and from Mill Lane, Billingham, is also charged with driving without insurance.

He has now made his first appearance in court in connection with the accusations and was remanded in custody by Teesside magistrates to appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 6.

Any witnesses to the collision or who may have seen the vehicle in Greatham are urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148268.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice