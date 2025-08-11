A suspect has been remanded in custody after he was charged with causing the death of a teenager by dangerous driving.

Cameron Holmes is also accused of causing the death of Lauren Beavan in Hartlepool by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Lauren, who was 18, was a passenger in a silver Renault Clio which left the road in Greatham Back Lane and collided with a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Thursday, August 7, at 4am.

Flowers at the scene of a collision in Greatham Back Lane, Hartlepool, which claimed the life of Lauren Beavan.

Holmes, who is 26 and from Mill Lane, Billingham, is also charged with driving without insurance.

He has now made his first appearance in court in connection with the accusations and was remanded in custody by Teesside magistrates to appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 6.

Any witnesses to the collision or who may have seen the vehicle in Greatham are urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148268.

