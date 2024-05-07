Suspect remanded in custody after he is charged with inflicting GBH in Hartlepool's York Road
Christopher Peddie, who is 34 and from Grange Road, Hartlepool, was arrested over the weekend following an incident near the town’s main library, now known as Community Hub Central, in York Road, at around 12.40am on Saturday, May 4.
Cleveland Police, who attended the scene after they were alerted by ambulance colleagues, said a 32-year-old man was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with “multiple facial and head injuries”.
His current condition has still to be disclosed.
Peddie appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough for the first time in connection with the case on Bank Holiday Monday.
He did not enter a plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody until he appears at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Monday, June 3, ahead of a possible trial.