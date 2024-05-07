Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Peddie, who is 34 and from Grange Road, Hartlepool, was arrested over the weekend following an incident near the town’s main library, now known as Community Hub Central, in York Road, at around 12.40am on Saturday, May 4.

Cleveland Police, who attended the scene after they were alerted by ambulance colleagues, said a 32-year-old man was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with “multiple facial and head injuries”.

His current condition has still to be disclosed.

The incident is said to have taken place near Community Hub Central, in York Road Hartlepool, early on Sunday morning.

Peddie appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough for the first time in connection with the case on Bank Holiday Monday.