Two suspects arrested after a man was rushed to hospital with a “serious head injury” have been bailed by police.

The pair were detained following an incident which resulted in the closure of Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, near its junction with Serpentine Road, on Saturday, June 8.

Cleveland Police sealed off both sides of the road at around 6.40pm after reports that a man had been assaulted.

The 39-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 8, after a man suffered a "serious head injury" following an assault.

He was initially described as “critical” although his current condition is unknown.

Police later revealed that two men, both aged 24, had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The force have now confirmed that the pair have been bailed while investigations continue.

