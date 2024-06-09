Two suspects arrested after man suffers 'serious head injury' in Hartlepool's Hart Lane
Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, was closed near its junction with Serpentine Road at around 6.40pm on Saturday, June 8, while police carried out investigations into the incident.
They said the victim suffered a “serious head injury” and was taken to Middlesbrough James Cook University Hospital for treatment.
Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Sunday night: “Two 24-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident on Hart Lane in Hartlepool on Saturday 8th June.
“Both have been taken to police custody for questioning and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“The 39-year-old victim is currently in a critical condition at James Cook University Hospital.”
An earlier statement urged witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident to call 101, quoting reference SE24107425.