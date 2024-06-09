Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack which left a 39-year-old man with a serious head injury.

Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, was closed near its junction with Serpentine Road at around 6.40pm on Saturday, June 8, while police carried out investigations into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Sunday night: “Two 24-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident on Hart Lane in Hartlepool on Saturday 8th June.

A stretch of Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, was sealed off on June 8 following an attack on a 39-year-old man. Picture by FRANK REID

“Both have been taken to police custody for questioning and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The 39-year-old victim is currently in a critical condition at James Cook University Hospital.”