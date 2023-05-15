News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Teenage boy needed medical treatment after assault by two men in Hartlepool

A teenager sustained facial injuries after getting assaulted by two unknown men in Hartlepool at the weekend.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 15th May 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:12 BST

The 15-year-old victim was near Wiltshire Way allotments at around 9pm on Saturday, May 13, when the incident took place.

Cleveland Police said he sustained facial injuries and sought medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as inquiries continue.

A teenager was reportedly assaulted near the allotments in Wilthshire Way in Hartlepool./Photo: Frank ReidA teenager was reportedly assaulted near the allotments in Wilthshire Way in Hartlepool./Photo: Frank Reid
A teenager was reportedly assaulted near the allotments in Wilthshire Way in Hartlepool./Photo: Frank Reid
Most Popular

The first suspect has been described a white male, around 40 years old, wearing a red hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the legs.

The second suspect has been described as a white male, around 30 years old, with short fair hair wearing a dark hooded jacket, light coloured T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information, contact Cleveland Police on the 101 non-emergency number, quoting ref 091927.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online via https://orlo.uk/uTjLl or by calling 0800 555 111.

​Read More: 27-year-old woman due in court charged over Hartlepool Tesco Express robbery