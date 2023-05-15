Teenage boy needed medical treatment after assault by two men in Hartlepool
A teenager sustained facial injuries after getting assaulted by two unknown men in Hartlepool at the weekend.
The 15-year-old victim was near Wiltshire Way allotments at around 9pm on Saturday, May 13, when the incident took place.
Cleveland Police said he sustained facial injuries and sought medical treatment.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as inquiries continue.
The first suspect has been described a white male, around 40 years old, wearing a red hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the legs.
The second suspect has been described as a white male, around 30 years old, with short fair hair wearing a dark hooded jacket, light coloured T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.
If you have any information, contact Cleveland Police on the 101 non-emergency number, quoting ref 091927.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online via https://orlo.uk/uTjLl or by calling 0800 555 111.