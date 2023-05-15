News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Teenager, 16, denies murder of Adam Thomson in Hartlepool

A teenager has denied being responsible for the murder of a “quiet, doting father” in an incident in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Published 15th May 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:15 BST

The 16-year-old teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murdering Adam Thomson with others in January this year.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court in a brief hearing on Monday afternoon but was not required to enter the dock and instead sat at a bench with an accompanying adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The youth, together with three adults, who are all charged with Mr Thomson’s murder, are due to stand trial starting on Monday, July 3.

Adam Thomson.Adam Thomson.
Adam Thomson.
Most Popular

Sarah Hadfield, 35, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, were initially charged with the alleged offence, followed by Steven Corbett, 30, of Brenda Road.

The charge has not yet been formally put to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Thomson, aged 30, died following an incident in the town’s Sydenham Road in the early hours of January 4.

Read More
Appeal to identify man after welfare concerns
Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
Teesside Crown Court.