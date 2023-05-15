The 16-year-old teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murdering Adam Thomson with others in January this year.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court in a brief hearing on Monday afternoon but was not required to enter the dock and instead sat at a bench with an accompanying adult.

The youth, together with three adults, who are all charged with Mr Thomson’s murder, are due to stand trial starting on Monday, July 3.

Adam Thomson.

Sarah Hadfield, 35, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, were initially charged with the alleged offence, followed by Steven Corbett, 30, of Brenda Road.

The charge has not yet been formally put to them.

