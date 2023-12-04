Teenager admits bungled Hartlepool shop raid and knife offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, was arrested following an incident at the Bungalow Convenience Store, in Stratford Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 25.
He has now pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted robbery and two counts of possessing knives in Stratford Road and Hartlepool town centre on the same date.
The youth was granted conditional bail by Judge Marie Mallon following his appearance at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
The conditions include staying at his home address between 7pm-7am as part of an electronic curfew, not contacting any prosecution witnesses, not entering the Bungalow Convenience Store and maintaining contact with youth offending officers.
He will return to the magistrates’ court on Wednesday, December 20, when he may be sentenced.