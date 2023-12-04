A teenager must wait to learn his fate after he admitted a bungled raid on a convenience store and two charges of possessing blades.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, was arrested following an incident at the Bungalow Convenience Store, in Stratford Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 25.

He has now pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted robbery and two counts of possessing knives in Stratford Road and Hartlepool town centre on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youth was granted conditional bail by Judge Marie Mallon following his appearance at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The Bungalow Convenience Store, in Stratford Road, Hartlepool, was targeted by a teenager in an attempted robbery.

The conditions include staying at his home address between 7pm-7am as part of an electronic curfew, not contacting any prosecution witnesses, not entering the Bungalow Convenience Store and maintaining contact with youth offending officers.