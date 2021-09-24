Teenager arrested after 16-year-old boy injured in suspected Hartlepool attack

Cleveland Police are investigating an assault on a Hartlepool teenager.

Officers were called to the grassed area opposite the former Saxon Pub, in Easington Road, Hartlepool, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, September 24.

Police said a 16-year-old boy suffered facial injuries and that another 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson added: “Police were called by ambulance to a grassed area opposite the former Saxon Pub at around 7.30pm where they were tending to a 16 year-old-boy.

"He was taken to James Cook University Hospital with facial injuries and another 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and inquiries are on-going.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday at 19.27 to reports of a teenage boy injured at a skate park on Easington Road.

"We sent a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance crew and took the patient to James Cook hospital with a head injury."

