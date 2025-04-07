Teenager arrested after ‘bomb hoax’ made towards Hartlepool’s High Tunstall College of Science

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hartlepool teenager has been arrested after reportedly making a “bomb hoax” towards a town secondary school.

A 15-year-old teenager from Hartlepool was arrested following reports that the threat was made towards High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, March 22.

The school, which is used by community groups for sports activities on a weekend, was closed to the public “as a precautionary measure” but reopened to pupils on Monday, March 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police inquiries at the school addressed any potential risk to students and staff and it was established there was no threat to the wider community.”

A 15-year-old teenager from Hartlepool was arrested following reports that a "bomb hoax” was made towards High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, March 22.A 15-year-old teenager from Hartlepool was arrested following reports that a "bomb hoax” was made towards High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, March 22.
A 15-year-old teenager from Hartlepool was arrested following reports that a "bomb hoax” was made towards High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, March 22.

The 15-year-old is currently on conditional bail as officers continue their investigations.

Police have confirmed that this incident is not connected to the incident at Manor Community Academy on Thursday, April 3.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice