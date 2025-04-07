Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool teenager has been arrested after reportedly making a “bomb hoax” towards a town secondary school.

A 15-year-old teenager from Hartlepool was arrested following reports that the threat was made towards High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, March 22.

The school, which is used by community groups for sports activities on a weekend, was closed to the public “as a precautionary measure” but reopened to pupils on Monday, March 24.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police inquiries at the school addressed any potential risk to students and staff and it was established there was no threat to the wider community.”

The 15-year-old is currently on conditional bail as officers continue their investigations.

Police have confirmed that this incident is not connected to the incident at Manor Community Academy on Thursday, April 3.