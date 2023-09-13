News you can trust since 1877
Teenager arrested after Hartlepool properties damaged in two arson attacks

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with an arson incident in a Hartlepool street.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Cleveland Police have launched an investigation after two Hartlepool properties were damaged in suspected arson incidents in the town this week.

It is yet to be confirmed if the incidents are linked.

The first incident happened at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, September 12, in Harrow Street, where a property had a window smashed and a small amount of fire damage was found.

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the Harrow Street incident./Photo: Frank ReidAn 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the Harrow Street incident./Photo: Frank Reid
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was later bailed while inquiries continue.

The second incident happened at around 1.30am ton Wednesday, September 13, in Cornwall Street.

A small fire was caused by a flammable liquid which led to damage to a door frame. Two males on a motorbike were seen in the street around the time of the incident, Cleveland Police has said.

Officers are now asking for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage of the incidents to come forward.

An arson incident also took place on Cornwall Street./Photo: Frank ReidAn arson incident also took place on Cornwall Street./Photo: Frank Reid
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At this time detectives cannot say if the two incidents are linked, however, would appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or information regarding both to get in touch on 101 quoting ref 183325 (Harrow Street) or 183406 (Cornwall Street).

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

The latest appeal comes after a fire caused significant damage to a flat in Sheriff Street in the early hours of September 1, with police launching an arson investigation.