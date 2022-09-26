An 18-year-old man was arrested by Hartlepool CID during inquiries into the alleged theft of three cars from an address in the Fens and Greatham ward early on Friday morning, September 23.

The man was subsequently charged with burglary and theft as well as with possession of Class B cannabis and he was remanded to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, September 26.

Police said the reports of burglary and attempted burglary suggest that thieves are approaching homes throughout the night and early hours.