Teenager due in court after three cars stolen from Hartlepool
A teenager will appear in court later today after being charged with burglary and theft.
An 18-year-old man was arrested by Hartlepool CID during inquiries into the alleged theft of three cars from an address in the Fens and Greatham ward early on Friday morning, September 23.
The man was subsequently charged with burglary and theft as well as with possession of Class B cannabis and he was remanded to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, September 26.
It comes after Cleveland Police warned residents to be vigilant following a spate of burglaries in the Fens, Greatham and Seaton areas of the town.
Police said the reports of burglary and attempted burglary suggest that thieves are approaching homes throughout the night and early hours.
They are accessing the property through unlocked doors and once inside have targeted car keys, which on two occasions have been used to steal cars.