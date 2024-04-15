Teenager robbed and assaulted by gang at Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park
The incident occurred at around 3.10pm on Saturday, April 13, at Summerhill Country Park, just off Catcote Road, in Hartlepool.
It was reported that five unknown males assaulted the victim and stole his backpack as he walked along the Backfields path towards the park’s visitor centre.
The victim was left with facial injuries.
The males then left the scene, running along the backfields path towards the direction of Elwick Road, in Hartlepool.
A white car was also seen in the area driving along Catcote Road prior to the incident.
One suspect has been described as a white male, of slim build, in his early 20s, with brown hair and wearing a black cap and yellow coat.
Another has been described as a white male, of stocky build, in his early 20s, with short brown hair and wearing a black coat and black jeans
A third suspect has been described as a white male, of stocky build, aged between 40 and 50 years of age, with a grey beard and wearing a grey jacket and a red beanie hat.
There are no known descriptions of the other two males.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have captured the suspects on CCTV or dashcam to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 067093.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at https://orlo.uk/JPaQ7 or by phone on 0800 555 111.
Footage can be uploaded at https://orlo.uk/kRwz9.